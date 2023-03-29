Seagate 16TB, 18TB Exos X18 Enterprise HDDs available at massive discounts today

Newegg is offering its users massive deals on a variety of items. In storage options, particularly, the 18TB Seagate HDD Exos X18 is selling for $299.99 after a 25 percent discount on its original MSRP of $399.99. This deal saves you a whopping $100 so, grab it while it lasts.

On top of this, you can use the promo code, BUCQ2928, to get an additional $30 off on this deal. So, after this promo code, you can actually get this 18TB Seagate Exos X18 hard drive for only $269.99, and save $130.

An ideal solution for servers, storage systems, and business-centric NAS systems, it supports workloads of up to 550TB per year. Furthermore, it comes with PowerBalance and PowerChoice features to optimize watts per TB, and digital environmental sensors to monitor internal drive conditions for enhanced operation and performance.

The helium instead of air inside the drive mitigates air turbulence and allows more platters to fit in the 3.5-inch form factor. It features SATA 6Gbps host interface, 7200 RPM spinning speed, and 256MB Cache, and delivers Max. sustained transfer rate of 270MB/s.

You can also check out the 16TB variation of the Seagate Exos Enterprise HDD, available at a discounted rate:

The 16TB Seagate Exos Enterprise HDD (X18 SATA 6Gb/s 512e/4Kn 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5"): $239.99 (Newegg US)

The 18TB Seagate Exos Enterprise HDD (X18 SATA 6Gb/s 512e/4Kn 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5"): $299.99 (Newegg US) + $30 off with promo code: BUCQ2928

Alternatively, the 20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD is also selling for only $309.99 on Newegg after a huge 55% discount on its original MSRP of $699.99.

The 20TB Seagate Exos X20 HDD (7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5"): $309.99 (Newegg US)

