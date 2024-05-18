Save $500 off this LG 45-inch OLED ultrawide PC monitor as it hits its lowest price ever

We have remarked recently that large PC monitors have become more affordable. Even the ones with the more advanced OLED displays are starting to become more reasonable to purchase. Right now, you can get a 45-inch OLED monitor from LG for several hundred dollars off its MSRP.

Right now, the LG UlraGear 45-inch OLED curved ultrawide PC monitor is priced at $1,199.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price to date for this product, and it's also $500 off its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, with a 0.03ms response time. It has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and supports both Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for fluid gameplay on the display without any tearing or stuttering. Its 800R curvature will also offer a more immersive gaming experience.

However, the OLED display is the big reason to get this monitor. You should get sharp colors and deep black when playing games or watching videos with this screen. It has a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and support for DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut.

The monitor also has its own UltraGear Remote Control, so you can change its settings without having to use your PC. It has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a DisplayPort.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.