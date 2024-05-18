Microsoft's May 20 event and Build 2024: Here's how to watch and what to expect

For Microsoft followers, the annual Build developer conference is usually one of the highlights of the year in terms of announcements. This year, however, the company decided to hold a press event in Seattle the day before Build 2024 begins, where it is expected we will get some big reveals on a number of different fronts.

Here's a look at what we can expect to see at the media event and also at Build 2024, and how you can watch at least some of these proceedings.

Microsoft Media event - Monday, May 20

Microsoft is inviting select members of the media to attend a press event in Seattle that will be held on Monday, May 20. As it does on occasion, the company has decided not to livestream the event. Windows Central reports that it will begin at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time) and last about an hour.

A new era is coming. Find out what’s next on Monday 5/20. pic.twitter.com/yt8J1MWGgV — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 17, 2024

The company used its X (formerly Twitter) account to post a teaser for that event, claiming, "A new era is coming." It also has a microsoft.com/event URL that, when you head to that address, takes you to the Microsoft Surface site at the moment.

That should be a big clue that the event will reveal new Surface devices. The rumor mill claims that Microsoft will announce consumer versions of its Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models that were previously announced in March in their business models.

Perhaps more importantly, the new Surface models are rumored to have Qualcomm's previously announced Snapdragon X Elite processors. They will include a neural processing unit designed to boost AI apps and features like Microsoft's Copilot assistant. It's also likely that Microsoft will use the occasion to reveal some new upcoming Windows 11 updates and features.

ASUS will be holding its own announcement on May 20, starting at 2 pm Eastern time (11 am Pacific time). That event will be live-streamed, and the company's press release says it will reveal a new "AI PC" laptop that will be "a collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and ASUS."

Build 2024 - May 21-23

The annual Build 2024 developers conference from Microsoft will be held in Seattle as well from May 21-23. Unlike the company's May 20 press event, it will livestream many of its events on the Microsoft YouTube channel.

The big ones to watch for are the two keynote addresses, with the first starting at noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific) on May 21. It will feature Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company's chief technology officer Kevin Scott, and its Executive Vice President for Experiences and Devices, Rajesh Jha.

The second keynote will be held on May 22 at 11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time). It will feature Microsoft's Executive Vice President for Cloud and AI, Scott Guthrie, and other company executives. Based on the sessions published on the Microsoft Build site, we expect to see new announcements for Windows, Microsoft's AI efforts and more.