Save big on Samsung 990 Pro SSD PCIe storage at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Your gaming PC always needs more onboard storage. Just take a look at the storage requirements for the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which will need 155GB of space. Thankfully you can get more storage from an extra SSD PCI product and Samsung has dropped the price on one of its best, the Samsung 990 Pro.

Right now on Amazon, the Samsung 990 Pro is at its lowest price ever. You can get the 1TB version for just $99.99 or $90 off its normal MSRP. The 2TB version has an even better deal, at $179.99, or $110 off its normal $289.99 price.

The PCIe 4.0 interface allows the Samsung 990 pro to have super fast read speeds of 7,540 Mb per second and write speeds up to 6,900 Mb per second. It also has nickel-coated controller for better thermal performance. You also can use Samsung's Magician app to monitor the SSD's performance and get updates.

Samsung is also selling lots of other storage products at big discounts on Amazon today. Here's a look at some of them:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.