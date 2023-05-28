Save tons of money on lots of products during the last day of Amazon Gaming Week

Amazon Gaming Week is coming to a close. That means you have just a few more hours to get your hands on some great PC hardware at their lowest, or close to the lowest, prices before the event ends.
We have been highlighting a ton of deals during the past week, including big price cuts on AMD and Intel CPUs, along with Razer accessories and Blade laptops, Samsung's 970 and 870 SSDs, its 980 and 990 SSDs, WD_Black SSDs and a bunch of PC monitors.
However, on this final day of Amazon Gaming Week, we want to show you some discounts on some other PC gaming hardware that will see those price cuts go away after today is over:
- Corsair K100 AIR Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $214.99 ($65 off MSRP)
- Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB internal SSD for $129.99 ($25 off MSRP)
- Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED WQHD PC gaming monitor for $1,599.99 ($400 off MSRP)
- Elgato Facecam 1080p webcam for $129.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Logitech Brio webcam for $59.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Logitech G Farm Sim Vehicle controller for $129.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E gaming PC router for $529.99 ($170 off MSRP)
- Transcend 1TB MTE250S Internal SSD for $81.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Transcend 2TB MTE250S Internal SSD for $130.00 ($16 off MSRP)
- Transcend 4TB MTE250S Internal SSD for $391.79 ($78 off MSRP)
- Crucial RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5 RAM for $120.45 ($12 off MSRP)
- LG 48-inch Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor for $852.14 with Amazon Prime ($647 off MSRP)
That's obviously just a small sample of the deals you can check out on the Amazon Gaming Week page before it goes away after today.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest
