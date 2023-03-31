Bing Chat adds video and image search and more in its weekly update

It's been yet another busy week for Microsoft's Bing Chat team. Last weekend, it started testing a new upper limit for daily chat turns to 200 and in session turns to 20. This week, the team made that change permanent and also added some more features.

In a post on the official Bing blog, it stated that it had now added a way to search for images and videos inside of the chat dialog. Users will see those results under their chat prompts as answer cards, and they can click or tap on "See more" to go into regular Bing image search for additional content.

The blog also states that the team has added improvements for "local grounding" in Bing Chat. That means if you are trying to find a local restaurant near or, or some other nearby establishment, you should see better results while using the chatbot.

Finally, Microsoft revealed some more smaller improvements and fixes to Bing Chat:

Bringing the context enhancements announced on March 17 to Edge sidebar, helping you summarize much larger pages and documents.

Supporting Bing Image Creator in Edge sidebar (in Creative mode).

Making the sidebar load faster and preventing it from loading with a blank screen at first launch.

Preventing conversation resets that occurred when Edge was left running for a long time.

Microsoft also revealed plans this week to include ads in Bing Chat responses, with links to companies and also content creators. It's also working on better formatting for responses that deal with math equations.