Western Digital finally announces its WD_Black Xbox Series X and S console expansion cards

In April, there was a leak from Best Buy's website showing that Western Digital was going to launch a lineup of storage expansion cards for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Today, the company made that launch official with its new WD_Black C50 expansion cards.

Previously, only Seagate had the rights to make official Xbox storage expansion cards. However, this will be a welcome new addition to the Xbox accessories family. Western Digital stated:

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers similar performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage for a seamless experience with all your favorite games

The new expansion cards also support the console's Quick Resume feature:

Suspend your current game, play a different game, then come back to the first game as if you never left. Only the Xbox console’s internal SSD and expansion cards can support this time-saving feature.

At the moment, the new expansion cards are only available on the Western Digital website, with the 500GB version costing $79.99 and the 1TB edition costing $149.99.

Western Digital also sells external hard drives that are marketed to Xbox gamers. Right now you can get the 5TB WD_Black P10 external HD on Amazon for $115. That's over $30 off its normal MSRP. You can also get the much bigger 12TB WD_Black D10 external HD on Amazon for $259.99, which is $40 off its MSRP.

All of these WD_Black Xbox storage products come with a code for one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which normally costs $14.99. It lets owners play hundreds of Xbox and PC games for no additional cost, along with cloud gaming support and other free perks and discounts.

