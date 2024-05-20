AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D drops to a new all-time low price of just $204.99

AMD is famous for its long support of previous-gen platforms, and the AM4 socket is a fine example of that. The company still releases new chips for the aging socket, plus solid performance and frequent discounts on existing parts make the platform incredibly appealing for customers with tight budgets. Right now, you can get the Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor for as little as $204.99.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a solid option for gamers who want to get the best price-to-performance ratio, especially in games. The massive 100MB of stacked 3D V-Cache delivers much better performance than non-3D parts and plenty of cores ensure great horsepower for multi-threaded tasks.

Just keep in mind that AMD's 3D processors do not support overclocking. Also, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D does not include cooling, so make sure you get one that can dissipate at least 105W of default TDP.

Here are the Ryzen 7 5700X3D specs:

Platform Cores Clocks Cache TDP Memory Ryzen 7 5700X3D AM4 Socket

Zen3

400 Series

500 Series 8 cores

16 threads 3.0GHz base

4.1GHz boost 4MB L2

96MB L3 105W DDR4-3200

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.