The Crucial T705 Gen5 internal SSDs have been discounted down to all-new low prices

While most solid-state drive prices are staying around the same or going up, that's not the case for the recently released Crucial T705 SSDs. These fast PCIe Gen 5 internal drives have been going down in price since they launched earlier in 2024, and they have recently hit all-new low prices.

While supplies last, you can get the 1TB version for $154.99 ($85 off its MSRP), the 2TB model for $279.99 ($120 off its MSRP), and the 4TB edition for $514.99 ($175 off MSRP).

If you have a compatible PCIe Gen5 motherboard and processor (13 and 14 Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors), these Crucial SSDs will offer up some blazing performance for PC gaming or just getting work done.

They have read speeds of up to 14,100 MB per second and write speeds of up to 12,600 MB per second with compatible motherboards and CPUs. That means games and apps should launch faster and perform better compared to the older Gen4 SSDs. However, these SSDs also are backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 motherboards.

Keep in mind these SSDs we have listed do not come with heatsinks so you will have to find some ways to cool down these drives. Crucial is also offering a one-month trial of Adobe's Creative Cloud All-Apps plan with the purchases of T705 SSDs.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

