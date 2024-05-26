The MacBook Pro 2023 with 48GB of unified memory is selling at its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the MacBook Pro 2023 at its lowest price so, if you have been looking for a laptop which is capable of meeting your intensive work requirements, you may want to check it out while you can. The MacBook Pro features the M3 Max chip which boasts a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, ideal for advanced workflows.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display of the laptop delivers Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content, and up to 600 nits for SDR content, along with pro reference modes for precise colour accuracy. Furthermore, it features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, ensuring clear video calls and immersive sound.

Moreover, the MacBook Pro is fully compatible with a wide range of professional applications, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Xcode, Microsoft 365, SideFX Houdini, MathWorks MATLAB, and Medivis SurgicalAR, as well as many iPhone and iPad apps.

Connectivity options include a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. It also supports fast wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and can connect up to four external displays with the M3 Max chip.

The backlit Magic Keyboard includes a full-height function key row and Touch ID for secure and easy access. Advanced security features include encryption, robust virus protections, a powerful firewall system, and free security updates.

With a power-efficient design, it provides up to 22 hours of battery life, ensuring enhanced performance whether on battery or plugged in. Built with an all-aluminium unibody enclosure, the MacBook Pro is durable, and its free software updates ensure smooth performance for an extended period.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop (M3 Max chip with 16‑core CPU, 40‑core GPU: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Black): $3699 (Amazon US)

