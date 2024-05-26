Apple will reportedly include custom AI-made emojis as part of iOS 18

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is coming up in just a couple of weeks, starting on Monday, June 10. This may be one of the most anticipated WWDC events in a long time, as Apple is expected to not only announce iOS 18, but a host of AI-based features for its mobile operating system.

In his latest PowerOn newsletter for Bloomberg, noted Apple leaker Mark Gurman goes over some of the reported AI features that may be revealed as part of iOS 18. One of them will reportedly give iPhone owners a way to create custom emojis with generative AI. Gurman says the emojis will be made based on the texts that iPhone owners will make.

Previous unconfirmed reports claim that iOS 18 will have many more generative AI features, including the ability to transcribe and summarize meetings via Notes and Voice Memos. Another story says that AI features will be included in new versions of Safari, Siri, and other Apple apps and services.

Gurman previously reported that Apple's AI functions would run locally on an iPhone. Today's report has Gurman stating that while Apple will keep much of its AI features running on a smartphone, features that need more performance may have to connect to a cloud-based AI service.

In April, unconfirmed reports claimed that Apple was in talks with OpenAI to integrate its ChatGPT chatbot with iOS 18. Today, Gurman reports that an agreement has been made between Apple and OpenAI and that it will be revealed as part of WWDC that ChatGPT will be a part of the iOS 18 update.

However, Gurman also reports that the company is still in talks with Google on adding its Gemini chatbot as part of iOS 18 as well. He stated that while a deal could take place for that to happen, it may not be made in time for a WWDC announcement.

Finally, Gurman claims Apple is considering launching AI features in iOS 18 as a "preview", much like how Siri was branded as a beta when it first launched in 2011.