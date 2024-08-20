Pixel 9's new collection of ringtones and alarm sounds is rolling out to older Pixels

With the launch of the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event on August 13, Google introduced a new set of ringtones, alarms, and notifications sounds under the collection name "Sound Matters." It contains "beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong" and is now rolling out for older Pixel devices.

The "Sound Matters" collection includes six ringtones and alarm sounds, as well as four notification sounds. This new set of sounds is available for the Pixel 4 and newer devices. According to 9To5Google, the collection is rolling out with version 3.1 of the Google Sounds app and is expected to land on all supported devices in the coming days.

The audio in this collection includes the "dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe." Google collaborated with award-winning wildlife sound recordist George Vlad to capture all of the sounds in this collection. Google sound designer Henry Daw describes the vision behind the collection:

We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection. We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems. Ultimately we want these unique sounds to refresh and inspire all who experience them.

Here is the complete list of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds in this collection:

Ringtone sounds: Cape Turtle Dove at Dawn Botswana Bushveld at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn Arrow-Marked Babbler at Dawn Water Thick-Knee at Dawn

Alarm sounds: Limpopo Savannah at Dawn Botswana Bushveld at Dawn Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn Limpopo River at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Zimbabwe Hills at Dawn

Notification sounds: Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn Crested Francolin at Dawn African Fish Eagle at Dawn



You will find this new set of sounds by heading over to the Sounds & vibration section in your Pixel device's Settings menu and selecting the "Sound Matters" collection in the Phone ringtone, notification sound, and alarm sound.