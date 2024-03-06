Get the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming PC mouse for its lowest price ever

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is one of the many quality gaming PC mice from the company that first came up with the concept of such a product. At the moment, you can get either the black or white color version of the mouse at its all-time low price.

Amazon is offering both the black Razer Viper V2 Pro and the white version of the same mouse for $99.99. That's a $50 discount from the normal $149.99 MSRP. While the white Viper V2 Pro has reached this price in the past, this is the first time the black version has reached this all-time low price.

Both models share the same hardware features, including a 30,000 DPI optical sensor for the precise tracking that's needed in gaming. You can also adjust the DPI setting on the mouse with its included button with five different levels available.

The mouse uses optical switches for its two main mouse buttons, which Razer says will last up to 90 million clicks while also offering a more tactile feel when pressed. The wireless tech includes Razer Hyperspeed support for low latency when playing PC games. The battery on the mouse should last up to 90 hours on a single charge. The mouse weighs just 59g as well, so it should be easier to move on your mouse pad.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.