Toshiba's N300 14TB NAS HDDs drop to new all-time low prices

Toshiba's lineup of NAS-optimized HDDs, the N300 Series, is available with capacities from 4TB to 22TB. Right now, you can get the 14TB configuration at its all-time low price and save 25% on your NAS upgrade.

Each N300 hard drive from Toshiba has several features that make it a good choice for small home or business network-attached storage. Designed for 24/7 operation, these drives sustain workloads of up to 180TB per year and MTTF of up to 1.2M hours. They are also equipped with vibration sensors and heat-prevention controls to compensate for shock and prevent high temperatures.

Whether you’re hosting a cloud, sharing files between workgroups or powering a high-traffic network, the N300 NAS hard drive delivers advanced reliability supporting workload rate of up to 180 TB per year and MTTF of up to 1.2 million hours to help keep your NAS system running 24/7.

Performance-wise, the N300 Series operates at 7200RPM with data transfer of up to 281MB/s thanks to a large cache (up to 512MB). Toshiba says N300 hard drives work best at NAS systems with up to 8 drive bays, which means you can get plenty of storage and redundancy with these 14TB models.

Toshiba N300 14TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive - $248.99 | 25% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.