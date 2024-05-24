Microsoft Edge 126 is now available in Beta Channel with AI theme generator and more

Edge 126 is now available in the Beta Channel of the Edge Insider program where users can try out the latest features and changes ahead of public release. Version 126 delivers several changes and new features, such as an AI theme generator that allows for generating images for browser themes. There are also security improvements for the Microsoft Edge management service and Copilot notifications in the Omnibox (address bar) to let users know that Copilot can summarize the current web page.

In addition, the latest feature update contains a lot of minor changes, which were implemented in recent Edge 126 Dev updates:

Here is the official changelog:

AI theme generator . Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Security protection controls in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Copilot summarization notification. The feature displays an Omnibox notification when users enter into a reading mode eligible page in Edge and offers them the option to open Copilot in the sidebar to generate a summary of the content. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

You can download Microsoft Edge Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Public release of version 126 is expected on the week of June 13.