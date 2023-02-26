What does it mean to be human in an age of techno-humanism?

Technology and humanity have long been viewed as separate and distinct entities, with little possibility, if any, of overlap between them. But in recent years, we have seen the rapid emergence of techno-humanism that seeks to bridge this gap and merge the two in ways previously unimaginable.

The concept of techno-humanism has been explored in popular science fiction for decades, often portrayed through the use of androids and other human-machine hybrids, and with works such as Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and The Matrix portraying a future in which humans and technology are no longer separate entities but are instead integrated into one being.

Now, when we look at the world through the lens of reality, techno-humanism is no longer just a concept found in science fiction. From bio-hacking that allows for headphone implants, night vision eye drops, devices controlled by thoughts, and fingertips that sense electromagnetic fields to Elon Musk's hypothetical Neural Lace technology that would enhance our cognitive abilities beyond their natural limits someday, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are allowing machines to work alongside and within humans to accomplish tasks that were once thought to be beyond the capabilities of either.

Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2016

Cyborgs are a natural extension of the techno-humanism movement. While the idea of cyborgs still seems probably limited to the world of science fiction, the reality is that people are already integrating technology into their bodies. Individuals with prosthetic limbs that use advanced sensors and algorithms to replicate the movements of natural limbs are essentially real-world cyborgs. From brain-computer interfaces to genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, techno-humanism has come a long way, and a longer way still, one that is potentially without limits, is laying ahead of it already.

Tech companies like Microsoft are also exploring the possibilities of techno-humanism. Microsoft’s HoloLens, to which the company is reportedly committed even after laying off of the Mixed Reality Toolkit team, for example, is a wearable device that uses augmented reality to enhance the user’s perception of the world around them.

The tech giants are also exploring the use of AI to enhance human productivity and creativity with tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, now available as ChatGPT Plus with a subscription plan, and Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot that now offers expanded chat limits, although ChatGPT's creator, Sam Altman, has warned of the imminent arrival of "potentially scary" AI tools.

we also need enough time for our institutions to figure out what to do. regulation will be critical and will take time to figure out; although current-generation AI tools aren’t very scary, i think we are potentially not that far away from potentially scary ones. — Sam Altman (@sama) February 19, 2023

The emergence of techno-humanism offers a wealth of exciting new opportunities for innovation and creativity. By merging technology and humanity, we are unlocking new potentials for art, science, and exploration, and opening up new avenues for human growth and development.

However, with these new capabilities come new ethical and philosophical questions. What does it mean to be human in a world where technology can merge seamlessly with our bodies and minds? How can we ensure that these new technologies are used for the benefit of all, rather than just a privileged few?

The rise of techno-humanism also raises important questions about the role of technology companies in shaping the future of humanity. As these companies continue to explore the possibilities of integrating technology and humanity, it is essential that they consider the ethical implications of their actions as well. It is also important to engage in open and honest discussions about the impact of technology on society, including the potential for job displacement and the need to ensure that all members of society have access to the benefits of the revolutionary movement.

The rise of techno-humanism is a fascinating and transformative trend that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work. While there are legitimate concerns about the ethical implications of merging the two, there is also the possibility of creating a future that embraces the full potential of techno-humanism while also upholding the values of human dignity and equality.