Here's how you can get rid of annoying Gmail Inbox ads

Recently, Google had decided to inject ads between emails in Gmail which rightly so, had annoyed the entire of the email service's user base.

Luckily, there is a simple way to dodge the ads if you are one of the Gmail users suffering from in-line ads. Currently, Google is serving these ads to users who have turned on tabs which lets Gmail segregate incoming emails into different categories like Promotion and Social and Forums. You can turn off categories by following the steps below:

Open your Gmail account and click on the Settings button on the top-right corner

Click on 'See all settings' on the top of the sidebar

Click on the 'Label' tab on the top-left

Scroll to the Categories section

Click hide for Social, Updates, Forums, and Promotions under the Show in message list section

This will turn off tabs for your Gmail account and will remove the in-line ads. You can still access the different categories from the left panel if needed. It is currently not clear if Google is just testing the waters with these ads or if the company plans to role it out to all the free Gmail users.

This is not the first time an email service has decided to serve ads without any prior notice. Last year, Microsoft confirmed that it will start serving more ads to Outlook users who are not paying for Microsoft 365 subscription.