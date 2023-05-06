Weekend PC Game Deals: Japan's hits from Golden Week and so many bundles

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble delivered three bundles filled with a large variety of games this week, and first up is the latest Choice selection. As usual, eight games are a part of this monthly refreshing promotion.

The May 2023 Humble Choice Bundle carries Steam copies of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Operation: Tango, Windjammers 2, Builder Simulator, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, and The Invisible Hand.

The bundle will set you back $11.99, which gives you a copy of each game plus additional benefits like access to a pool of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection and a monthly increasing Humble Store discount.

Hopping over to the two other bundles Humble introduced, up first is the Feel the Rhythm collection, which has Disaster Band and Project Arrhythmia for $9, followed by Trombone Champ, Soundfall, and Melody's Escape 2 in the $12 second tier. The bundle finishes things off with copies of Beat Hazard and No Straight Roads for $16.

Next arrived the Easy-Going Games Bundle, which touts Evan's Remains, Teacup, Beasts of Maravilla Island, and StarCrossed just in the $5 first tier. Paying $8 also gets you Wytichwood, Aground, Calico, and Princess Farmer, followed by APICO, The Forest Cathedral, Lake, and RE:CALL in the final $12 lineup.

Don't forget about the packed co-op shooters, Souls-likes, and VR bundles that are active from previous weeks too.

Epic is continuing its streak of double giveaways, offering copies of Horizon Chase Turbo and Kao the Kangaroo this week. Also, there's a handy content pack for the newly released free-to-play multiplayer platformer Against All Odds.

Kao the Kangaroo comes in as a 3D platformer inspired by old-school adventure games, sending you on a colorful quest as a kangaroo with magical boxing gloves. Joining it in the retro-inspired pile is Horizon Chase Turbo, a racing entry bringing back the 80s feel with unique visuals and four-player split-screen play.

This double freebie offer will come to an end on May 11. Coming up next week is an expansion bundle for The Sims, being that the base game is free-to-play now.

Free Events

It's a rare quiet weekend on the free events front, with only one game available for Steam users to try out. The game is Trailmakers, a sandbox vehicle construction game. Anything from land or water to air vehicles can be constructed using a large variety of parts in co-op to conquer the obstacles the open world throws at you.

Big Deals

A whole lot of discounts from Japanese publishers are here thanks to Golden Week sales. Alongside those, there are some Western gems going into deep discount territory this weekend too. Here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

We end things by taking a look at what's on offer in the DRM-free corner of games. Here are some highlights from GOG's weekend sales:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

