A Plague Tale: Innocence is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store's daily giveaway event is almost at an end, and the company has just unveiled what the penultimate freebie is. A Plague Tale: Innocence from Asobo Studio is the latest game to be free, giving you 24 hours to claim a copy and keep it forever. The adventure title has been given away before, but anyone who missed out on the the Epic Games promotion years ago now have another chance to grab it.

Released in 2019, A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of Amicia and her little brother Hugo. Set during a mysterious plague from the medieval times, the two family members are hunted by Inquisition soldiers who believe they are responsible for the rat plague infesting the Kingdom of France. Avoiding the swarms of rats is a major aspect of this primarily stealth entry, with sources of light being the only spots safe from the deadly and almost supernatural hordes.

Here's how the developer describes the title and the journey of the two young protagonists:

1348. The plague ravages the Kingdom of France. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo are pursued by the Inquisition through villages devastated by the disease. On their way, they will have to join forces with other children, and evade swarms of rats using fire and light. Aided only by the link that binds their fates together, they will face untold horrors in their struggle to survive. As their adventure begins… the time of innocence ends.

Asobo Studio also released A Plague Tale: Requiem in 2022, a full-fledged sequel that continues the story and expands heavily on the gameplay.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until 8 a.m. PT on January 4. The game costs $39.99 to purchase when not on sale. Keep in mind that the daily freebies will be coming to an end tomorrow, with Epic Games planning a final major giveaway to mark the finale.