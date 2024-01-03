Microsoft's Windows head would like to make a welcome change to the Windows login screen

Mikhail Parakhin, who was named as Microsoft's new leader of its Windows and Web Experiences team in September, has been responding to online comments and recommendations from users of Windows 11 over the past several days. On Tuesday, he offered an answer to a person's request to make a change to the Windows login screen.

The user on X (formerly Twitter) is "ntoslinux". He asked Parakhin if it might be possible to keep the date and time on the screen after users dismiss the Windows login screen. He stated, "This annoys me a lot when I try to wake up my laptop just to check the time(but don't want to login)."

Please retain Date/Time after dismissing the login screen(and specifically when entering the credentials). This annoys me a lot when I try to wake up my laptop just to check the time(but don't want to login). pic.twitter.com/9yS4X469U7 — ntoslinux (@ntoslinux) January 2, 2024

Parakhin responded to the message, stating he was in the same boat with "ntoslinux". He replied, "I have the same problem with it. We need to fix it, I agree."

A few days ago, Parakhin responded to a request from a user to make a change to the Start menu in Windows so they could scroll through all of the apps without having to to the "all apps" click. Parakhin responded by saying the current Start menu scrolling apps method "annoys the hell out of me, too" and said he would push the Windows team to make this change.

Unconfirmed reports indicate we could get a small "Moment 5" feature update for Windows 11 in early 2024, followed by a much bigger Windows OS update for sometime later in the new year. However, it would appear that Parakhin will be trying to make small but still noticeable changes in Windows alongside the big OS updates in 2024.