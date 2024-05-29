Latest FCC listing reveals the Galaxy Z Flip6 would be just another incremental upgrade

We have had rumors and leaks about the upcoming clamshell from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip6. The phone is rumored to come in some new color options, and the Galaxy Z Flip6 has also appeared twice on the Geekbench listings.

There are reports that the Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a minimal crease, thanks to the thicker folding screen being used this year. Moreover, the phone's camera details were leaked, suggesting that Samsung upgraded the cameras to 50MP on the Galaxy Z Flip6.

After rumors of Samsung adopting a twin-chip strategy surfaced online, it was later reported that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 would be launched only with the Snapdragon processor. Now, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip6 has appeared on the FCC listing, revealing a not-so-great battery upgrade.

According to the listing (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy Z Flip6 was spotted with model number SM-F741U and is confirmed to feature dual-cell batteries, with model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY. The PSI certification reveals that these batteries will have 1,000mAh and 2,790mAh rated capacities, respectively, with a total capacity of 3,790mAh.

Samsung will market the device with either 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip5 has a battery capacity of 3,591 and is marketed as 3,700mAh. The battery upgrade seems modest, but there are hopes that the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will help improve the battery life of the device.

The FCC filing also reveals that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth. Previously, the design of the Galaxy Z Flip6 was also leaked, thanks to third-party case renders. The charging speed is expected to be locked at 25W.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Ring was also spotted on the FCC listing. It will debut with model number SM-Q503 and is reported to be available in multiple sizes ranging from 5 to 12. The ring is expected to pack a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes, while the bigger sizes, i.e., 8, 9, 10, and 11, will rock an 18.5mAh battery. The biggest size of them all, size 12, will have a 22.5mAh battery.

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy Ring will support Bluetooth LE, and Bluetooth 5.4 and shows off the Galaxy Ring in black. Both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Ring are expected to debut at the Unpacked event slated for July in Paris, along with the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch7 series.