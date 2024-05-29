When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Latest FCC listing reveals the Galaxy Z Flip6 would be just another incremental upgrade

Galaxy Z Flip 5

We have had rumors and leaks about the upcoming clamshell from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip6. The phone is rumored to come in some new color options, and the Galaxy Z Flip6 has also appeared twice on the Geekbench listings.

There are reports that the Galaxy Z Flip6 will have a minimal crease, thanks to the thicker folding screen being used this year. Moreover, the phone's camera details were leaked, suggesting that Samsung upgraded the cameras to 50MP on the Galaxy Z Flip6.

After rumors of Samsung adopting a twin-chip strategy surfaced online, it was later reported that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 would be launched only with the Snapdragon processor. Now, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip6 has appeared on the FCC listing, revealing a not-so-great battery upgrade.

According to the listing (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy Z Flip6 was spotted with model number SM-F741U and is confirmed to feature dual-cell batteries, with model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY. The PSI certification reveals that these batteries will have 1,000mAh and 2,790mAh rated capacities, respectively, with a total capacity of 3,790mAh.

Galaxy Z Flip6 FCC

Samsung will market the device with either 3,900mAh or 4,000mAh. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip5 has a battery capacity of 3,591 and is marketed as 3,700mAh. The battery upgrade seems modest, but there are hopes that the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will help improve the battery life of the device.

The FCC filing also reveals that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth. Previously, the design of the Galaxy Z Flip6 was also leaked, thanks to third-party case renders. The charging speed is expected to be locked at 25W.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Ring was also spotted on the FCC listing. It will debut with model number SM-Q503 and is reported to be available in multiple sizes ranging from 5 to 12. The ring is expected to pack a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes, while the bigger sizes, i.e., 8, 9, 10, and 11, will rock an 18.5mAh battery. The biggest size of them all, size 12, will have a 22.5mAh battery.

Galaxy Ring FCC

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy Ring will support Bluetooth LE, and Bluetooth 5.4 and shows off the Galaxy Ring in black. Both the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Ring are expected to debut at the Unpacked event slated for July in Paris, along with the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch7 series.

