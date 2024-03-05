Amazon Bedrock adds Claude 3 Sonnet; Haiku and Opus ready soon

On Monday, Anthropic announced the availability of several new Claude 3 LLMs; Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku. Each is trained on different amounts of data with Opus scoring the highest in tests.

Following that reveal, Amazon has said that Claude 3 Sonnet is now available on Amazon Bedrock with Haiku and Opus coming in the near future. For a bit of background, Amazon Bedrock gives AWS customers the ability to integrate generative AI into their own applications, with today’s news, businesses can integrate Claude 3.

Amazon Bedrock already supports a lot of other models including older models from Anthropic. Other companies that have made LLMs that Bedrock uses include AI21 Labs, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI, and Amazon.

The launch of Claude 3 this week is very notable because according to test results published by Anthropic, the most powerful Claude 3 Opus has managed to surpass both GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra, the premium offerings of OpenAI and Google. Even the less powerful Claude 3 Sonnet gives GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra a run for their money and you don’t even have to pay to use it.

Older versions of Claude that were already available on Amazon Bedrock have been used by some very notable companies. According to Amazon, some companies that have used Bedrock and Claude include Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, GoDaddy, Intuit, M1 Finance, Perplexity AI, Pfizer, the PGA TOUR, and Siemens among many others.

Now that Claude 3 Sonnet is available, it’s expected that those companies will upgrade to the new version so that customers can get a better experience from the companies’ AI applications.

If you are an AWS customer, you can get started with Claude 3 Sonnet. If you would like to use it to chat to as an end user, just head to Claude.ai in your web browser and login, it’s free to use.

