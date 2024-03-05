WhatsApp Android beta adds more to its Favorites feature under development

WhatsApp is working on a Favorites feature for the Calls tab to let you quickly place calls to your important contacts and groups. WABetaInfo discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.4 that the instant messaging app is fine-tuning the feature by adding the ability to choose and manage favorites.

The website shared a preview of the underdevelopment feature, adding that it's not yet available to testers who are part of the beta program. As per the supposed screenshot, contacts and groups marked as Favorites will appear in a new section for easy access.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.4: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to choose and manage favorites, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/g25UaFJF2x pic.twitter.com/5pjI3uYcCK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 5, 2024

The feature has been in development for a while now and it was also spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS. WABetaInfo added that WhatsApp will implement a drag-and-drop functionality so you can easily reorder the Favorites list as per your preference.

WhatsApp already displays a Frequently Contacted list in the Calls tab, which shows the people you regularly interact with. You can access this list by tapping on the New Call button in the top-right corner of the screen.

It's unclear how many contacts WhatsApp will support for the Favorites feature. For reference, WhatsApp's chat pinning feature lets you pin up to three chats at the top of the screen. Speaking of which, WhatsApp's sister app Instagram has added support for chat pinning and editing messages, Adam Mosseri announced on Monday.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a stream of other features, including passkeys support for iPhone, setting default media upload quality, and changing the main branding color of the app. Announcing new features for Channels, WhatsApp added support for voice updates, polls, and up to 16 admins.