Amazon has now sold 200 million Fire TV devices, and reveals new smart TV models

Amazon's Fire TV hardware products, ranging from streaming TV sticks to the Fire TV Cube to smart TVs with the Fire TV OS, are continuing to sell to a wide audience. Today, as part of an announcement for an expansion of its smart televisions, Amazon revealed it has now sold 200 million Fire TV devices.

The press announcement was mainly about new Fire TV televisions. The high-end Fire TV Omni QLED series now has new and smaller 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models that will join the previously released 65-inch and 75-inch versions. Amazon says

With new smaller sizes, customers can enjoy the Ambient Experience in any space, in any room. The Omni QLED features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The lineup also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa from anywhere in the room.

The new models are available for pre-order now, with a launch date of May 11. You can get the 43-inch version for $449.99, the 50-inch model for $529.99, and the 55-inch version for $599.99.

Amazon is also launching the new Fire TV 2-Series, offering budget-themed HD Fire TV OS televisions that can fit in most rooms in the home. Both models are on sale now, with the 32-inch version selling for $199.99, and the 40-inch version priced at $249.99.

Finally, Amazon announced that all of its Fire TV smart televisions are finally available to purchase in the UK, Germany, and Mexico for the first time which should help expand its reach to even more audiences.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.