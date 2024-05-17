Amazon Prime members can get this 55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV for its lowest price ever

If you are looking for an affordable TV for your living room, bedroom, or almost any other part of your house, but you also want a better picture than what you can normally get, you should check out the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED television. If you are a member of Amazon Prime, you can get it for an all-new low price with a digital coupon.

Right now, the listing for this TV shows a price of $449.99. However, members of Amazon Prime can type in the promo code PRIME55QLED at checkout to cut the price down by another $50. That means that they will get the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED television for $399.99. That's its lowest price ever and a huge $200 discount from its $599.99 MSRP.

The best part is if you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up and pay nothing for 30 days. You can then take advantage of this promo code offer for the TV and then quit Amazon Prime without having to pay for the membership.

The Omni Amazon Fire TV includes Quantum Dot LED technology, which offers better colors and contrasts than standard LED televisions. It has 64 local dimming zones, so you can experience deeper darks and brighter whites on the screen. It supports all the major HDR standards, including Dolby Vision IQ.

Of course, it has the Fire TV OS with access to all the major free and premium streaming services. It also has built-in microphones so you can use hands-free voice commands to launch apps, search for a movie or TV show to watch, and more. You can even play games with a controller if you connect it to the Amazon Luna streaming game service.

It also supports the recently launched Fire TV Ambient Experience, which shows thousands of museum-level digital artwork and photography when you are not watching TV or playing games. It has four HDMI ports for connecting game consoles, soundbars, and more. You also get six free months of the MGM+ streaming service with purchase.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED television for $399.99 for Amazon Prime members ($200 off MSRP with promo code PRIME55QLED)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.