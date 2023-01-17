Apple's new Mac mini is now $100 cheaper, features M2 and M2 Pro chips

In addition to the new MacBook Pros, Apple has announced a refreshed Mac mini, its most affordable desktop computer. The new model features the M2 and M2 Pro processors and a notably cheaper price tag—the base configuration will set you back $599 instead of $699 (M1-based Mac mini).

Apple says the new processors deliver "pro-level performance" to the Mac mini, something "previously unimaginable" in such a compact design. Although the computer remains visually unchanged, it now offers faster processors, more unified memory, better connectivity, and up to three displays (on M2 Pro).

The Mac mini with 8-core M2 supports up to 24GB of unified memory with higher bandwidth, allowing faster performance in productivity and professional applications. According to Apple, image editing in Adobe Photoshop is up to 50% faster than in the previous generation. Also, the M2 processor enables ProRes acceleration for better video editing in Final Cut Pro with simultaneous playback of two 8K ProRes 422 30 fps or twelve 4K ProRes 422 video 30 fps streams.

Finally, no Apple presentation comes without throwing shade at Windows—Apple claims the new Mac mini is up to five times faster than the bestselling Windows desktop. Here are other performance comparisons Apple has provided:

When compared to the Mac mini with Intel Core i7,3 Mac mini with M2 offers: Up to 22x faster machine learning (ML) image upscaling performance in Pixelmator Pro.

9.8x faster complex timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro. When compared to the previous-generation Mac mini with M1,1 Mac mini with M2 delivers: Up to 2.4x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro.

Up to 50 percent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop.

Up to 35 percent faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

The M2 Pro-based Mac mini has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, plus up to 32GB of 200GB/s unified memory. There is also a "next-generation" Neural Engine with performance up to 40% faster than the M1. All this raw horsepower allows the computer to play up to five 8K ProRes 422 30 fps or 23 4K ProRes 422 video 30 fps streams.

When compared to the 27-inch iMac with Intel Core i7 and Radeon Pro 5500 XT,4 Mac mini with M2 Pro offers: Up to 50 percent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop.

Up to 5.5x faster panoramic merge in Adobe Lightroom Classic.

Up to 4.4x faster object tracking in Final Cut Pro. When compared to the previous-generation M1 Mac mini,1 Mac mini with M2 Pro delivers: Up to 2.5x faster graphics performance in Affinity Photo.

Up to 4.2x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

Connectivity-wise, the new Mac mini features four Thunderbolt 4 ports (two in the M2 variant), two USB-A, an HDMI, a Gigabit Ethernet port (with optional 10GB connectivity), an updated headphones jack that supports high-impedance headphones. Wireless includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The updated Mac mini is now available for preorder on apple.com. Apple promises to ship the computer in select regions on January 24, 2023.