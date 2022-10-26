Windows 11 22H2 KB5018496 update brings better MSA experience, right click Task Manager

Highlights:

New! It enhances search visual treatments on the taskbar to improve discoverability. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. To learn more about why you might be seeing these changes, see Search for anything, anywhere.

New! It enhances the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

New! It adds improvements to the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For instance, you can manage your Microsoft OneDrive subscription and related storage alerts.

New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It addresses an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

It addresses an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list.