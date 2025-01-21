The Apple iPhone SE 4 is now tipped to feature the Dynamic Island

Fresh information about the upcoming forth-generation iPhone SE has surfaced, adding both to the confusion and to the intrigue. Previous rumors suggested that the next-gen SE phone from Apple will not be called iPhone SE 4. Instead, Apple may call it the iPhone 16E to streamline its naming scheme with the current flagship iPhone models.

However, fresh insights by reliable source Evan Blass (aka evleaks on X), shared in a private social media post, suggests that the upcoming SE phone may be called iPhone SE 4 or simply iPhone SE (4th generation). Aside from this, the tipster also shared a purported image of several upcoming Apple devices, including, iPad Air with M3 (11-inch), iPad Air with M3 (13-inch), iPad 11, and also the iPhone SE 4. The visual assets shows a FaceTime call on each device.

What's more interesting is that the iPhone SE 4 is shown to have a Dynamic Island instead of the bathtub notch. Earlier reports speculated that the upcoming SE device will ditch Touch ID and go for the Face ID with its system installed inside a notch. But in the latest leak, the iPhone SE 4 appears to have a Dynamic Island, although the details are barely visible.

image by evleaks

Dynamic Island was introduced by Apple with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. In addition to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, all four models of the iPhone 15 series, and the current iPhone 16 lineup come with a Dynamic Island. Whether Apple will bring Dynamic Island to its its mid-range iPhone SE 4 remains to be seen—or perhaps this is just speculation fueled by overanalysis.

Recently, dummy units of the purported iPhone SE 4 were leaker. The device was shown to have a single camera on the back, rumored to be the same 48MP lens as the iPhone 16. It is expected to feature a 12MP TrueDepth camera for selfies, and rock a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the A18 Plus chipset bringing Apple Intelligence support, making it more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Apple may keep the price of the device under $500 range, thanks to news about the company using in-house modem inside the phone.