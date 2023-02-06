Apple may introduce an even more high-end 'iPhone Ultra'

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already an expensive phone starting at $1,099. But if a report is to be believed, the Cupertino tech giant is considering launching an even pricier phone next year, which could be called "iPhone Ultra."

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple has internally discussed the iPhone Ultra which it plans to release in 2024. While he doesn't have any concrete details about the phone's specifications, Gurman predicts that it could offer camera improvements and a faster chip, as well as a larger display. The top-of-the-line phone could even have new features such as not having a charging port, which means that the phone could probably rely on wireless charging.

If the report is accurate, this would not be the first time that Apple incorporated the term "Ultra" in its products. The company already sells the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a larger display and more features than the Watch 8. The most premium version of Apple's M1 processor also has Ultra in its name.

Samsung uses the term "Ultra" on the Samsung Galaxy S series (and on the defunct Note series) as well. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, has an improved camera, memory and display, stylus support, a different design, and a bigger battery.

Source: Bloomberg