Apple may launch its AR glasses in late 2024 algonside 2nd-gen AR/VR headset

Back in 2019, we heard from one of Apple’s executives that the Cupertino tech giant was planning to launch its first-ever AR glasses in 2023. However, it seems that the company’s plans regarding the release of AR glasses seem to have hit a roadblock, and now, the company is eying late 2024 for the launch of its AR glasses.

That said, Apple is on track to launch its AR/VR headset in early 2023, according to Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu. Previously, rumors were floating around that Apple would announce the headset in fall 2022, but the company seems to have a change of heart and has, therefore, pushed the launch to 2023.

While the mixed reality headset will be a standalone device, the mixed reality glasses will reportedly be heavily dependent on iPhones due to their design limitations. In other words, the AR glasses may act as an extension device of your iPhone. But beyond that, we don’t know much about the product.

However, since it will be more like, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo described, a display for the iPhone, the likelihood is that it’ll ship with not-so-powerful hardware. In contrast, Apple’s realityOS-powered mixed reality headset will require more hardware resources for the processing of AR/VR content as it won’t depend on other devices.

After launching its mixed reality headset in 2023, Apple will also launch the second-generation AR/VR device in late 2024. The analyst also believes that it will be announced alongside the AR glasses.

via 9to5Mac