Space Engineers, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, Bluey, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just announced what's incoming to its Xbox Game Pass subscriptions in the second half of February. The first wave already delivered some heavy hitters like Resident Evil 3 remake, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and PlateUp. Within the next couple of weeks, subscribers are getting access to Maneater, Space Engineers, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and more titles. Hit JRPG Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco has already gone live as part of the reveal too.

All the games announced today for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Ultimate are these:

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 22

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 22 Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27 Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27

(Cloud) EA Play – February 27 Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28 Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5

Don't forget that a couple of March arrivals have already been announced for the services too. Diablo IV will be the first game to hit Game Pass out of Blizzard Activision after Microsoft's acquisition. More titles from the new studios are slated to roll out following it. The hugely popular ARPG lands on March 28.

Meanwhile, the Sony developed baseball entry MLB The Show 24 is incoming to Game Pass on March 19 as a day-one drop.

As new titles arrive, Microsoft has revealed two games that will be jumping off Game Pass subscriptions soon. Leaving on February 29 are Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) and Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC).

With the February announcements now over, Microsoft should be announcing the full slate of games coming next to the services in around two weeks in early March.