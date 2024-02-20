Apple Music will soon let you transfer playlists from Spotify and other services

Converting from one streaming service to another may not sound like too much of a challenge unless you have dozens of playlists with hundreds of songs. Apple understands that the need to move songs one by one is a major roadblock for those wanting to try Apple Music, so it is working on a new tool that would let you migrate all your playlists with ease.

As spotted by sharp-eyed users on Reddit and confirmed by MacRumors, Apple Music Beta for Android (version 4.7.0-beta, 1359) contains references to a new playlist migration tool powered by SongShift. The latter is a third-party service for copying tracks between streaming services.

It looks like Apple will let users know about the SongShift integration using an in-app banner that says the following:

Transfer Music from Other Services Add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music Library

In addition, users will be able to access the same feature in Settings.

Tools like SongShift are not a new concept, but they often require making a one-time payment or purchasing a subscription. SongShift Pro, for example, will set you back $6.99/mo or $29.99/year. Having a native playlist import feature will make life for Apple Music users a lot easier, especially if they want to continue using other streaming services and keep their libraries in sync.

Apple has yet to announce its partnership with SongShift, so there is no 100% guarantee that the feature will roll out to all users soon.

In case you missed it, the latest iOS updates introduced several improvements for Apple Music. The service now has a Favorites playlist and the ability to collaborate on playlists with multiple users. Playlist import powered by SongShift will increase the value and make Apple Music more convenient and easy to use.