This Nothing phone glows in the dark, will go on sale in November

We already have three iterations of Nothing Phone (2a) in the market: the Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus, and the Phone (2a) Special Edition. It appears that Nothing really loves the Phone (2a), and is back again with another variant of the phone, the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition.

While the other three phones have differentiation in terms of size, specs, and colors, the Phone (2a) Community Edition has a back panel that glows in the dark. Interestingly, this glow-in-the-dark back panel is the result of the collaboration between Nothing and its user community, with hundreds of design submissions received.

Ultimately, it was winners Astrid Vanhuyse & Kenta Akasaki's design that was selected, and here we are with the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition variant. The device has a "Phospheresence" design, that features a slight green tone when in daylight, which glows when the light in the surroundings goes dark.﻿

In terms of specifications, the phone, under the hood, features the same specifications as the Phone (2a) Plus. However, you will have to pay a higher price, around £399 (roughly $519), just for the phone to glow in the dark. But you also get a new wallpaper pack for the device, which was designed by another contest member Andrés Mateos.

The wallpaper collection is called "Connected Collection" and packs six wallpapers, the details of which you can find here. The Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition box is developed by Ian Henry Simmonds and also has reflective green portions and elements that also glow in the dark.

Interestingly, while the global Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition is based on the Phone (2a) Plus, the Japanese version of the phone is based on the regular Phone (2a). Understandably, the Community Edition phone in Japan is a bit cheaper than the global variant, thanks to usage of base model. The phone will see a very limited release with just 1000 units made available, with the order window opening on November 12.