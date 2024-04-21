Apple reportedly halts FineWoven accessories production

Apple has reportedly stopped the production line for its FineWoven accessories, according to the leaker who goes by the name Kosutami on X (formerly Twitter). The leaker said that bad durability is the reason Apple is pulling the plug on its accessories.

FineWoven has gone.

Since its durability were bad.

All the production line was stopped and removed.

Apple would move to another material—Again, not the leather.



So see ya'll in leather hell.

For the unversed, the iPhone maker launched its FineWoven line of accessories last year alongside the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. Apple introduced a new FineWoven Case with MagSafe and FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe for the iPhone, as well as new bands for the Apple Watch.

Apple marketed FineWoven as "a luxurious and durable microtwill made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content that has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather." FineWoven material replaced Apple's leather-made accessories, which the company scrapped to reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. The company said at the time:

As part of Apple 2030 and the company’s broader environmental efforts, Apple has also ended the use of leather across all of its product lines, announced its first entirely fiber-based packaging for the new Apple Watch lineup, and continued to expand the use of recycled materials in iPhone.

While Apple claims that the FineWoven case is durable, its product page warns that "interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints" and the material "may show wear over time as the fibres get compressed with normal use."

Kosutami said that Apple might switch to another material but not leather. While there is no official word from the company regarding what will happen to FineWoven, MacRumors notes that Kosutami has provided accurate information about FineWoven accessories in the past.