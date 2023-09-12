Apple shares progress on energy commitments at event

Apple has announced that more than 300 manufacturers in its supply chain have committed to using 100% clean energy in their Apple production by the end of the decade. The news was announced during the Apple Event where it put together a short film with the Apple crew being interrogated by Mother Nature about its eco achievements.

The company said that commitments from over 50 suppliers in the US, Europe, and Asia have driven the growth of the Supplier Clean Energy Program (SCEP). Apple said that 90% of its direct manufacturing spend is through SCEP manufacturers.

“As we experience record temperatures and devastating storms, we all have an urgent responsibility to reduce emissions and protect against the worst impacts of climate change,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation. “At Apple, we’re proud that so many of our suppliers are taking action as we drive progress toward a carbon-neutral future.”

If you didn’t manage to tune in live to the Apple Event on Tuesday, you can see the short film Apple put together below. It funnily incorporates people’s scepticism about companies’ climate commitments into the character of Mother Nature.

Apple’s global corporate operations have been carbon neutral since 2020, this just means that they do not add carbon emissions in these operations. Manufacturing is a different story, however, as Apple relies on other companies that have not cleaned up their operations yet.

Through SCEP, it’s hoping to reduce these emissions by getting its partners to shift to renewable energy for all of their Apple-related manufacturing. By 2030, it wants to reduce emissions by 75%.

Some of Apple’s SCEP partners have committed to bringing more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy online. These companies include Skyworks Solutions, Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, Renesas Electronics, Jingmen GEM, Sappi Limited, LeMur, and Schoeller Textil AG.

If you want to see what else Apple is doing for the environment, check out its dedicated webpage which also has a link to its environmental 2023 report.