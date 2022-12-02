Apple may have finalized name for its AR/VR headset operating system, it's not 'realityOS'

Apple has long been rumored to be working on an AR/VR headset. But most of its important details have come out at the beginning of this year, with sources revealing which display it will use and the operating system it will be based on. And now, we are hearing new details regarding the name of the AR/VR headset operating system.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has finalized the name for its upcoming AR/VR headset operating system. Instead of going with "realityOS," which Apple was using internally, the Cupertino tech firm has decided to call it "xrOS." "xr" stands for extended reality. The report also suggests that the name change to "xrOS" will "allow the headset to stand out more."

"Extended reality" would mean that it will be a mixed reality headset rather than a standalone AR or VR one, similar to Microsoft's HoloLens headset. Mixed reality provides users with a real-world environment alongside virtual objects that they can interact with.

Previously, rumors suggested that FaceTime would be one of the most exciting features of Apple's mixed-reality headset, with Memojis and SharePlay being central to that experience. Rumor also has it that Apple is developing new versions of existing apps like Maps and Messages for the headset. And to make sure that enough third-party apps are present when it goes for sale, Apple is creating a software development kit for developers.

While all these rumors heighten the excitement, it remains unclear when Apple's mixed reality headset will be announced. Although Apple remains tight-lipped about the release, it is expected that the tech giant will make at least some announcements regarding the headset at its WWDC event in 2023, giving developers enough time to create apps for it.

Source: Bloomberg; Via: Macrumors