Microsoft finally delivers native Skype client for Apple Silicon Macs

It took Microsoft a while to release a native Skype client for Apple Silicon-based Macs. Apple has already changed the entire generation of its processors, but it is probably better late than never. Skype Insider 8.94.76.302 is available on all platforms (including Skype for the Web), bringing optimizations for M1 and M2-based Apple computers and several bugfixes across different platforms. Here are the changes.

What is new in Skype Preview 8.94.76.302?

New features:

Native Skype App for the M1 build on Mac. You asked, and we delivered! Check out the Skype app speed improvement on Apple M1 Mac. Please test it and let us know what you think!

Fixed bugs:

Issues with reading and opening files, i.e. PDFs on iOS

Names hidden in some chats on Android, MSIX, iOS

Skype notifications blocked in the Edge browser

Native call screen continuously displayed even when Skype was dropped on iOS

App crashing when going to gallery and switching to web links on iOS

You can download the latest Skype Insider update from the official website. If you are willing to test Skype's early releases, be sure to file your feedback and share ideas with Microsoft on the official Skype User Feedback website. Those who do not want to risk testing pre-release software will receive the update in the coming weeks.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently released a massive feature update for Skype across all platforms. In our dedicated coverage, you can learn about the new capabilities, such as real-time video calls translations with a natural voice.