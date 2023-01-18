Specs Appeal: Here is how the new M2 Mac Mini compares to the M1 and Intel-based variants

The Mac mini is Apple's least flashy Mac, way too easy to ignore in the sea of overpowered MacBook Pros and Airs. However, this tiny desktop computer is the most affordable modern Mac you can buy without feature or performance compromises. Thanks to the latest M2 upgrade, the Mac mini is now even more affordable and powerful. The base model features the new Apple M2 processor and a price tag reduced by $100.

If you are thinking about purchasing a Mac mini, this article will help you compare the latest generation with its M1-powered predecessor and the 2018 Intel-based model. Although all three models look visually identical, many significant changes are lurking inside the metal chassis.

Here are the key changes summed in a list:

New chips : the Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro with more CPU and GPU cores.

: the Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro with more CPU and GPU cores. More RAM : up to 24GB of unified memory in M2 variants and 32GB in M2 Pro (M1 tops at 16GB). Note that the M1 and M2-based Mac minis use unified, non-upgradeable memory, while the 2018 Intel-based variant allows upgrading its DDR4-SODIMM RAM.

: up to 24GB of unified memory in M2 variants and 32GB in M2 Pro (M1 tops at 16GB). Note that the M1 and M2-based Mac minis use unified, non-upgradeable memory, while the 2018 Intel-based variant allows upgrading its DDR4-SODIMM RAM. More storage : up to 2TB of non-removable storage in M2 and up to 8TB in M2 Pro (M1 tops at 2TB).

: up to 2TB of non-removable storage in M2 and up to 8TB in M2 Pro (M1 tops at 2TB). Better Media engine : the Mac mini now supports ProRes video, ProRes RAW, and ProRes encode/decode capabilities.

: the Mac mini now supports ProRes video, ProRes RAW, and ProRes encode/decode capabilities. Better display output : the Mac mini now supports up to three displays in M2 Pro variants and up to two displays in M2. The M1-based Mac Mini supports a single display output with a resolution of up to 6K.

: the Mac mini now supports up to three displays in M2 Pro variants and up to two displays in M2. The M1-based Mac Mini supports a single display output with a resolution of up to 6K. Better connectivity : Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Better ports : two or four Thunderbolt 4, optional 10Gb Ethernet, plus a new high-impedance 3.5 mm audio jack.

: two or four Thunderbolt 4, optional 10Gb Ethernet, plus a new high-impedance 3.5 mm audio jack. Lower Price: the base model now starts at $599 instead of $699.

M2 Pro at the top and M2/M1 at the bottom

And here is the detailed specs comparison:

2023 Mac Mini (M2/M2 Pro) 2020 Mac Mini (M1) 2018 Mac Mini (Intel) Dimensions 1.41x7.75x7.75 inches

2.6 lbs (M2), 2.8 lbs (M2 Pro) 3.56x19.7x19.7 cm

1.18 kg (M2), 1.28 kg (M2 Pro) 1.4x7.7x7.7 inches, 2.6 lbs (2.9 Intel) 3.6x19.7x19.7 cm, 1.2 kg (1.3 kg Intel) Processor Apple M2

Apple M2 Pro Apple M1 Intel Core i3-8100B

Intel Core i5-8500B

Intel Core i7-8700B CPU Cores 8 Cores (M2)

10-12 Cores (M2 Pro) 8 Cores 4-6 Cores GPU Cores 10 Cores (M2)

16-19 Cores (M2 Pro) 8 Cores Intel UHD 630 Media Engine HW-accelerated H.264, HEVC

ProRes and ProRes RAW

Video encode/decode engine

ProRes encode/decode engine HW-accelerated H.264, HEVC

Video encode/decode engine - RAM 8-24GB unified memory (M2)

16-32GB unified memory (M2 Pro) 8-16GB unified memory 8-64GB Storage 256GB-2TB (M2)

512GB-8TB (M2 Pro) 256-2TB SSD 512GB-2TB SSD Display output Two displays (M2)

Three displays (M2 Pro) One display up to 6K Three displays (up to 4K) Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (M2)

4x Thunderbolt 4 (M2 Pro)

2x USB-A

1x HDMI

1x Gigabit Ethernet

Optional 10Gb

1x high-impedance Audio Jack 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4

2x USB-A

1x HDMI

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x Audio Jack 4x Thunderbolt 3

2x USB-A

1x HDMI

1x Gigabit Ethernet

Optional 10Gb

1x Audio Jack Colors Silver Space Gray Base Price $599 $699 $799

Apple's M2-based Mac mini is now available for preorder on the official website. Shipping begins on January 24, 2023.