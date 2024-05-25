Get the 5th Gen Apple iPad Air with 256GB of storage for an all-new low price of $549.99

Earlier this month, Apple launched the newest version of the iPad Air tablet. However, if you want to save some cash, the last generation version of the iPad Air is still a solid tablet, and you can get it with 256GB of storage for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now, the 5th generation 2022 model of the iPad Air (Wi-Fi only) with 256GB of storage is available for the price of $549.99. That's not only the lowest price for that tablet, but it's also $199.01 off its $749 MSRP.

The 5th Gen iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, which supports the second-generation Apple Pencil (sold separately and also at an all-time low price of $79) for note-taking, doodling, and more. Inside the tablet, there is Apple's in-house M1 chip and 256GB of onboard storage.

The tablet supports Touch ID, along with Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity. It has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera that supports Apple's Center Stage feature for more centered selfies and group pictures and videos. Finally, you can get the tablet in your choice of five colors: Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

