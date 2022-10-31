AT&T partners with Samsung to launch a kids' edition of Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Neowin · with 0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition

AT&T announced its first-ever kids’ tablet in partnership with Samsung today. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition tablet features educational and entertainment apps and parental controls.

The tablet has an 8.7-inch display and is a kids' version of the original Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched last year. The original tablet includes 3GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and 8 and 2 Mega Pixel rear and front cameras, respectively. The kids' edition provides similar capabilities, except it adds a security functionality for child safety, a more durable and rugged case, and a bunch of parental controls.

One of the new features is a usage report for parents that helps them monitor what their child is viewing on the tablet. The rugged tablet case consists of a kickstand that rotates 360 degrees and is built of sturdy metal. The tablet also gives quick access to the Samsung Kids platform as AT&T states:

"Samsung Kids™ lets you shape a safe environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the world. With family-friendly activities to both entertain and encourage kids to learn, develop and flourish. Samsung Kidsä helps your child safely enjoy the digital realm."

In addition to letting AT&T customers enjoy the Samsung Kids platform free of charge, AT&T has partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to add to the digital resources on AT&T’s website AT&T ScreenReady, which provides users tips on using their digital devices responsibly. The tablet will launch on November 4, 2022, for $7 per month for 36 months. The installments total up to around $250.

Report a problem with article
EA and Marvel logos
Next Article

EA and Marvel announce partnership to develop at least three new games
The Samsung 980 Pro M2 SSD
Previous Article

Samsung's class-leading 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD is 45% off on Amazon

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement