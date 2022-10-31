AT&T partners with Samsung to launch a kids' edition of Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

AT&T announced its first-ever kids’ tablet in partnership with Samsung today. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition tablet features educational and entertainment apps and parental controls.

The tablet has an 8.7-inch display and is a kids' version of the original Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched last year. The original tablet includes 3GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and 8 and 2 Mega Pixel rear and front cameras, respectively. The kids' edition provides similar capabilities, except it adds a security functionality for child safety, a more durable and rugged case, and a bunch of parental controls.

One of the new features is a usage report for parents that helps them monitor what their child is viewing on the tablet. The rugged tablet case consists of a kickstand that rotates 360 degrees and is built of sturdy metal. The tablet also gives quick access to the Samsung Kids platform as AT&T states:

"Samsung Kids™ lets you shape a safe environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the world. With family-friendly activities to both entertain and encourage kids to learn, develop and flourish. Samsung Kidsä helps your child safely enjoy the digital realm."

In addition to letting AT&T customers enjoy the Samsung Kids platform free of charge, AT&T has partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to add to the digital resources on AT&T’s website AT&T ScreenReady, which provides users tips on using their digital devices responsibly. The tablet will launch on November 4, 2022, for $7 per month for 36 months. The installments total up to around $250.