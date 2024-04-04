The Microsoft Store just got some big performance boosts for Canary and Dev Windows Insiders

On Wednesday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 build 26100, for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Canary and Dev channel. The build included some fixes for some issues, but as it turns out, those same Canary and Dev channel members got something extra that was not listed in the change log.

We just started rolling out a new version of the #MicrosoftStore to #Windows Insiders featuring some major performance improvements. The splash screen can now be entirely skipped in most cases and launching the app feels a lot faster! Try it out and let us know what you think! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5ZG2iCcsOH — Sergio Pedri (@SergioPedri) April 3, 2024

Sergio Pedri, who is a Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft that works on the Microsoft Store, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the Windows 11 app store got some "major performance improvements." He added, "The splash screen can now be entirely skipped in most cases and launching the app feels a lot faster!"

Microsoft Principal Architect Rudy Huyn had a multi-message post on X that goes over some more details on the improvements put in the Microsoft Store. He confirmed that the new version number for the app store is v22403 and that it is available for Canary and Dev Insider members.

Product pages are now loading ~40% faster on average. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/iDAi3BOqKG — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 3, 2024

One of Huyn's messages showed a video clip of how product pages on the store were now loading "40% faster on average" with the new version.

We have also optimized how the application manages entitlement and licensing, resulting in the "Buy" button being displayed approximately 1.5 times faster. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/9iLOq7X2D1 — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 3, 2024

Another message showed a video clip of how the new store build "manages entitlement and licensing, resulting in the "Buy" button being displayed approximately 1.5 times faster." Huyn stated that the Microsoft Store build that's available for Dev and Canary Insider members "includes many other changes, but we will let you discover them!" There's no word on when this new Microsoft Store version will make its way to all Windows 11 users.