Bing Chat rolls out another big disengagement rate improvement update

Microsoft continues to post updates for its Bing Chat chatbot AI to help improve the experience for users. Last week, it added better formatting for math equations, but it also pushed out improvements that cut down on the number of times Bing Chat would simply end a conversation.

Shipped another improvement in disengagement rate today for Bing Chat - reducing the most egregious category by more than 3x. More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/W76VUra1hK — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 25, 2023

Today, there was yet another big update in that particular area. Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, posted on Twitter that the Bing Chat team "shipped another improvement in disengagement rate today." He says that update is supposed to cut back on "the most egregious category by more than 3x."

This shows that the Bing Chat team continues to push out updates fairly quickly. However, there are some features users have been waiting on for some time that have yet to be addressed. One is the ability to save chat histories, which has been promised more than once. Also, Parakhin has hinted strongly, and more than once, that third-party plug-in support for Bing Chat is in the works as well.