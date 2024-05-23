Activision confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via full-page newspaper ads

Microsoft-owned Activision has officially announced the title of the next game in its hit Call of Duty shooter series, and it did so in a fairly old-fashioned medium.

After launching a teaser site for the game on Wednesday, Thetruthlies.com, Activision ran full-page ads in newspapers like The New York Post and USA Today with imagery from that site, as shown by X user "Words are words." Those ads also confirmed the title of the game itself: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

There’s some interesting advertisements out there for Call of Duty’s upcoming Black Ops 6. pic.twitter.com/RhrCCgZxij — Words are words (@Wordsarewordz) May 23, 2024

Activision later posted word about the title of the game on its official Call of Duty blog, It also confirmed that the game will be the subject of the previously [REDACTED] Direct streaming event that will follow Microsoft's big Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9.

The title does confirm that the next Call of Duty game will be set in the franchise's Black Ops timeline. Treyarch has been the main developer of the Black Ops series. The last title was 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, which was a historical title set in the 1980s.

So far, except for the vague teasers, there's no word on what the storyline for Black Ops 6 will be like. Previous unconfirmed reports claim the game will be set, at least in part, during the Gulf War time period of the 1990s. However, the teaser site and the newspaper ads suggest that the game should also be set in or near a present-day setting.

Many people are also wondering if Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty game to be released as a Day One title for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, as some unconfirmed reports have recently claimed.