Steam Deck's latest Windows driver fixes several performance issues but no dual-boot yet

The Steam Deck console running Windows 11

Valve has released a couple of driver updates for the Steam Deck. There is a new APU or a display driver, which is the major highlight of the announcement, as well as an audio driver.

The drivers do not have a published changelog or release notes, but according to Lawrence Yang, who is a UX designer at Valve, the new APU driver fixes performance regression issues in Halo Infinite and many more titles.

Sadly, Valve has confirmed that official support dual-booting is still not available with SteamOS and hence Windows enthusiasts who install Windows on the Deck are advised to be careful as users are still facing many problems with Windows on Steam Deck.

For example here is a Twitter user who is apparently facing display driver corruption on Windows:

And here's an example of the previous APU driver causing the infamous black screen problem.

