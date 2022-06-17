Steam Deck's latest Windows driver fixes several performance issues but no dual-boot yet

Valve has released a couple of driver updates for the Steam Deck. There is a new APU or a display driver, which is the major highlight of the announcement, as well as an audio driver.

Hi all, just a heads up for folks running Windows on their Steam Decks - we've recently updated the APU driver and one of the audio drivers to address a few issues.

You can find those updated drivers here: https://t.co/zjU2Ubr8l0
— Steam Deck (@OnDeck) June 17, 2022

The drivers do not have a published changelog or release notes, but according to Lawrence Yang, who is a UX designer at Valve, the new APU driver fixes performance regression issues in Halo Infinite and many more titles.

Hello to all Steam Deck + Windows (WinDeck?) enthusiasts! We've just updated the APU driver for Windows on Steam Deck to address issues with Halo Infinite and other titles that regressed recently.

New driver can be found here: https://t.co/aRWUulw1kp
— Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) June 17, 2022

Sadly, Valve has confirmed that official support dual-booting is still not available with SteamOS and hence Windows enthusiasts who install Windows on the Deck are advised to be careful as users are still facing many problems with Windows on Steam Deck.

For example here is a Twitter user who is apparently facing display driver corruption on Windows:

Windows security corrupt the apu driver @Microsoft @Windows @AMD as soon i try to install it
— NekoMizu (@Shadow_san_X) June 17, 2022

And here's an example of the previous APU driver causing the infamous black screen problem.