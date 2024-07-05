Capcom will end new seasonal content for Exoprimal after Season 4 concludes on July 11

On July 14, 2023, Capcom launched Exoprimal. The third person sci-fi shooter had players in heavily armed "exosuits" fighting off waves of dinosaur-like creatures in the near future. The game was heavily hyped by Capcom before its release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S consoles. It even was a Day One release for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

While the reviews were mostly on the positive side, it looks like the sales of the game were not as high as expected by Capcom. Today, the company announced it would end its planned seasonal content updates for Exoprimal with the current Season 4 on July 11.

In a post on the game's website, Capcom says that after July 11, it will offer the content from Season 1 again, and will repeat previous seasons at the start of each month. Capcom will also sell the passes for Seasons 1-3 so Exoprimal players can get the content they may have missed. More info on the future of how Capcom will re-release content for Exoprimal can be found at this page on the game's website.

Capcom added:

All gameplay modes will remain available to play. This includes the main Dino Survival mode, as well as endgame content such as Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion. If you're playing alone or match with only a few other players, Bots (AI-controlled Exofighters) will still be added so that you can fully enjoy the Hammerheads' story and reach the ending.

While the future doesn't look good for any sequels to Exoprimal, Capcom does have major plans for some of its other franchises. That includes Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, a new version of its 2006 open-world zombie game that's due out September 19. Capcom has also confirmed that a new Resident Evil game is in development but details have yet to be revealed.