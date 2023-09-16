Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam anniversary hits, city bundles, a sim to try, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble revealed a couple of bundles this week, and the first one is for city building fans. It touts Cities: Skylines plus a horde of its DLC packs to stock up on ahead of the sequel's launch.

Paying at least $10 will get you the base game, the Natural Disasters expansion, plus a few goodies. Going up to the $15 tier hands you another wave of DLC to claim, while paying the full $20 nets you 19 pieces of content on top of the base experience.

Next arrived the Untold Tales of Adventure Bundle, which caries Golf Club Nostalgia, Samudra, Aspire: Ina's Tale, Mythic Ocean, and What Lies in the Multiverse for $6. For $10, Arise: A Simple Story, Metamorphosis, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, and Flame Keeper join the club. The final tier costs $14, adding Bang-On Balls: Chronicles into the mix.

The Epic Games Store continued its freebie streak this week by offering a copy of 911 Operator to keep for all PC gamers.

The title has you taking the role of an emergency dispatcher who has to deal with countless incoming reports. Each call must be reacted to properly, with everything from giving first-aid instructions to routing the call through emergency services being available. Outside of career mode, players can also choose a city they would like to operate out of.

911 Operator is available to claim until September 21. However, keep in mind the game may not be available in some regions. Coming up next on the same date as the next wave of freebies are copies of The Forest Quartet and Out of Line.

Free Events

You have three Steam games to choose from if you're itching to try out some new games over the weekend without having to open the wallet.

Racing sim fans have Assetto Corsa Competizione to take to the tracks, a popular title with a focus on authenticity. This free event offers access to the complete base experience through September 18.

Also temporarily free-to-play this weekend are the newly-released social deception entry The Walking Dead: Betrayal, as well as the PVP shooter and deck-building mashup Friends vs. Friends.

Big Deals

The Steam Autumn Sale is right around the corner, but already, publishers have some of their biggest hits on sale. Valve is also joining in on the discounts this weekend to celebrate 20 years of Steam. Here are the latest hand-picked highlights from us:

DRM-Free Specials

GOG's DRM-free sales selection has some great picks this weekend too, with immersive worlds, 505 publisher deals, and more incoming. If you're a Cyberpunk 2077 fan, there's a goodie pack available to claim as well, filled with concept art, wallpapers, graffiti, and other artwork.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

