Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store just kicked off a giveaway for one of Eidos Montréal's best games. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the immersive sim RPG from 2016 is the latest game to go free on the store, which replaces the Astro Duel 2 offer from last week.

Arriving as a sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Mankind Divided continues the story of Adam Jensen. Our highly augmented protagonist is hunting the Illuminati this time, and there are entire neighborhoods to investigate, gangs to eliminate (either lethally or otherwise), conspiracies to uncover, and plenty of cyberpunk abilities to unlock.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an experienced covert operative, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.

At the same time, The Bridge has also gone free on the store, a returning giveaway. The logic puzzle game has players manipulating physics and perspectives to venture through impossible architectures. There are 48 levels to solve with unique solutions involving "gravity manipulations, gravitational vortexes, parallel dimensions, and many more mind-bending concepts" available for each one. Finishing the game also unlocks alternate versions of the puzzles with harder

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 21, giving you seven days to add the free copies to your library permanently. As for next week, Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve are incoming as the next freebies.