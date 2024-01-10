Microsoft brings its Dev Home app to Windows 10 users with version 0.9

Microsoft has released a new version of the Dev Home app, a special tool made to make life easier for developers using Windows. The app has been a Windows 11-exclusive feature since its debut at the Build 2023 conference, but now Windows 10 users can also access it.

The main highlight of the Dev Home 0.9 release is Windows 10 support. However, there is also one accessibility fix that ensures screen readers properly announce a navigation pane opening or closing. Also, Dev Home should now properly open your browser to allow signing into your GitHub profile.

Out today, Dev Home now works on Windows 10 with version 0.9! https://t.co/FVCPbtqKzJ — Kayla Cinnamon ☕ (@cinnamon_msft) January 10, 2024

You can download the Dev Home app from its official repository on GitHub. It is available for free for all users of any Windows 11 and now Windows 10 editions.

For those unfamiliar, the Dev Home app is a sort of control panel for developer-related tasks, downloading apps, packages, or repositories, connecting various developer accounts, and monitoring your PC hardware. You can also use the program to set up a Dev Drive, a specialized partition optimized for app development.

Even those with little to no development knowledge can make good use of the Dev Home app. It contains hardware monitoring widgets, allowing you to track CPU, GPU, RAM, and network performance on the Widgets board. And with Microsoft finally letting you turn off news in Windows Widgets, many users may want to start using that area. Check out our guide to learn how to get CPU, GPU, RAM, and network monitoring widgets in Windows 11.

Besides adding Windows 10 support, Microsoft is working on additional Settings for the Dev Home app. The company wants to give users and developers more control over their computers in the so-called "Advanced Windows Settings" section.

You can learn more about the Dev Home app and its capabilities in the official documentation.