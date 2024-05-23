NanaZip 3.0 is out with a Windows 11-like UI, Mica, no 32-bit support, and more

Windows 11 already has pretty decent support for compressed files (more improvements are coming with version 24H2). However, it still cannot beat dedicated apps like 7-Zip or NanaZip, which offer better performance and more features. Speaking of features, NanaZip has just received a big new update. Version 3.0 is now available for download with a reworked Windows 11-like UI, Mica, better dark mode, and more.

Starting with version 3.0, NanaZIP splits into two "flavors:" NanaZip and NanaZip Classic. The main difference between the two is that the regular version no longer supports 32-bit. NanaZip Classic also works on much older Windows versions (down to Vista), while the standard NanaZip requires Windows 10 version 2004 and newer. Customers can also support NanaZip development by purchasing its $99.99 Sponsor Edition from the Microsoft Store.

NanaZip 3.0 brings a reworked user interface that now looks much better on Windows 11 PCs. There's also a proper dark mode for all parts of the app, Mica support on Windows 11, the SM3 HASH algorithm and all the mainline improvements from 7-Zip version 24.05.

Here is the rest of the changelog for NanaZip 3.0:

Rewrite and split the implementation of the Core Library and the Self Extracting Executable to the separate NanaZip.Codecs and NanaZip.Core projects.

Ensure the implementation of Core Library and the Self Extracting Executable supports Windows Vista RTM (Build 6000.16386).

Reduce the binary size for the Self Extracting Executables.

Synchronize the 7-Zip ZS implementations to the latest master branch.

Synchronize Zstandard and builtin xxHash implementations to v1.5.6.

Synchronize Brotli implementations to v1.1.0.

Synchronize the RHash implementation to the latest master branch which is after v1.4.4.

Synchronize the BLAKE3 implementation to latest master which is after 1.5.1.

Update to Git submodule version of Mile.Project.Windows.

Update Mile.Windows.Helpers to 1.0.558.

Update Mile.Xaml to 2.2.944.

Use Mile.Windows.Internal package.

Use Mile.Detours package.

Use modern IFileDialog for folder picker dialog.

Launch directly to the settings page of association for NanaZip.

Show NanaZip in Drives' ContextMenu.

Sync file extension support from https://github.com/mcmilk/7-Zip-zstd.

Add other methods to compression dialog.

Reorder initialization in constructor matching to member declaration order.

Fix selectable uppercase / lowercase hash formatting.

Update russian translation.

Update Polish translation.

Add mitigation policy of disabling child process creation for command line version of NanaZip.

Add Explorer Patcher DLL blocking for NanaZip File Manager for reenabling mitigation policy of blocking loading unexpected libraries from remote sources at runtime for the main thread of NanaZip File Manager without the stability issues.

Fix issue in IEnumExplorerCommand::Next for shell extension.

You can download NanaZip 3.0 from the Microsoft Store or GitHub for free.