Epic deals: Don't miss this Intel 10th Gen Core i3 for just $69 (nearly 30% off)

If you are budget gamer who is looking to build a system, there's some great news for you. The Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Core i3-10100F, which is an excellent budget gaming CPU, is selling for just $69, which is nearly 30% off on its MSRP of $97.

This processor can be easily paired up with a budget graphics card like the Radeon RX 6400, though we ideally recommend a GTX 1650 SUPER, as it lacks integrated graphics, for a fully functional budget gaming PC. But don't even think about the awful GT 710.

You can also couple it with GPUs much more powerful like the RX 6600 for an excellent 1080p gaming experience at the highest settings in AAA titles. Speaking of the Radeon RX 6600, one of the models is still selling for an insanely low price of just $255 (MSRP: $329) for a limited time.

Combining the two means you could have yourself a 1080p gaming PC for around $500, something which would have been unthinkable a year ago.

In case you miss out on the i3-10100F for $69, you can also grab the slightly faster i3-10105F which is also selling for decent price:

Here are the specs for the Core i3-10100F and the 10105F:

Core i3-10100F Cores: 4, Threads: 8

Max Turbo Frequency: 4.30 GHz

Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency: 4.30 GHz

Processor Base Frequency: 3.60 GHz

Cache: 6 MB Intel® Smart Cache

Bus Speed: 8 GT/s

TDP: 65 W

Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type):128 GB

Memory Types: DDR4-2666

Max # of Memory Channels: 2

Max Memory Bandwidth: 41.6 GB/s

ECC Memory Supported: No

PCI Express Revision: 3.0

PCI Express Configurations: Up to 1x16, 2x8, 1x8+2x4

Max # of PCI Express Lanes: 16

Sockets Supported: FCLGA1200 Core i3-10105F Cores: 4, Threads: 8

Max Turbo Frequency: 4.40 GHz

Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency: 4.40 GHz

Processor Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz

Cache: 6 MB Intel® Smart Cache

Bus Speed: 8 GT/s

TDP: 65 W

Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type):128 GB

Memory Types: DDR4-2666

Max # of Memory Channels: 2

Max Memory Bandwidth: 41.6 GB/s

ECC Memory Supported: No

PCI Express Revision: 3.0

PCI Express Configurations: Up to 1x16, 2x8, 1x8+2x4

Max # of PCI Express Lanes: 16

Sockets Supported: FCLGA1200

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links